Go
Toast

The Spot

Surf themed breakfast and lunch restaurant. Mahalo!

210 Shelburne Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, peppers, onion served with balsamic vinaigrette
The Cloudbreak$14.00
Grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, tomato and bacon served on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Livin the Dream$12.00
Golden and red beets, goat cheese and spiced nuts served over a bed of arugula tossed in citrus vinaigrette
Veggie Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with spinach, mushroom and feta, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries.
The Shorebreak$8.00
Classic grilled cheese on choice of bread served with chips and a pickle
The Half Moon Bay$14.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, tomato, peppers, onion, avocado and cheddar on a bed of mixed greens served with ranch dressing
The Sunset$10.00
Mixed greens topped with fresh orange supremes, red onion and crumbled blue cheese served with citrus vinaigrette
The Cabarete$10.00
Romaine lettuce, asiago and croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Smoothie$6.00
Single Fin$3.75
One slice of buttered toast served with one egg
See full menu

Location

210 Shelburne Road

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GREAT NORTHERN

No reviews yet

The Great Northern is a dynamic, new restaurant in Burlington, Vermont's South End district, offering cafe-style lunch and bistro-style dinner featuring a raw bar, weekend brunch and more!

Zero Gravity

No reviews yet

Your Zero Gravity and The Great Northern favorites, all accessible online.

Burlington Beer Company

No reviews yet

Where Fermentation Meets Imagination

The Spot @ Hula

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston