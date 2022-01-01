The Spot
Surf themed breakfast and lunch restaurant. Mahalo!
210 Shelburne Road
Popular Items
Location
210 Shelburne Road
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GREAT NORTHERN
The Great Northern is a dynamic, new restaurant in Burlington, Vermont's South End district, offering cafe-style lunch and bistro-style dinner featuring a raw bar, weekend brunch and more!
Zero Gravity
Your Zero Gravity and The Great Northern favorites, all accessible online.
Burlington Beer Company
Where Fermentation Meets Imagination
The Spot @ Hula
Come in and enjoy!