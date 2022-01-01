Go
The Spot @ Hula

50 Lakeside Avenue

Popular Items

Halfmoon Bay Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, peppers, black beans, red oinion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado slices with a side of ranch.
Major Mahalo$5.00
Hash-brown, egg and American cheese with chiplotle aioli on a toasted challah bun.
Hula Peahi Tacos (Panko Haddock)$15.00
The "Catch of the Day", grilled mango, lettuce cabbage blend, red onion, chipotle aioli topped with cured red cabbage and cilantro on your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Cloudbreak Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon chips, tomato, avocado slices with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chipotle chicken thigh, avocado spread, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese and lettuce on a sesame challah bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Chipotle Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese topped with spiced tortilla croutons and tossed in a chipotle dressing.
Smash Burger$11.00
A quarter pound Laplatte Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, house pickles and house aioli on a sesame challah bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Farmer and Cooks turkey, lettuce, tomato and house aioli on your choice of bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Egg and cheese on your choice of bread.
Location

Burlington VT

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
