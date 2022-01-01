Go
The Spot Market & Cafe

102 North Main Street

Avg 3.9 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

ADD FRIES$2.00
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
HAND-BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS, WRAPPED IN A TORTILLA WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHEESE WITH RANCH
JUST A BURGER$12.00
OUR PERFECTLY SEASONED GRILLED BURGER - YOU CHOOSE THE CHEESE
CATFISH PLATTER$15.00
CATFISH, FRIES, HUSHPUPPIES, COLESLAW, PUFF
CHICKEN FINGERS$13.00
WE BREAD THEM AND SERVE THEM WITH FRIES AND OUR CREAM GRAVY
STEAK FINGERS$14.00
OUR HAND-BREADED STEAK FINGERS SERVED WITH FRIES AND OUR CREAM GRAVY
KIDS JR. BURGER$8.00
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
JUNGLE CHEESE BITES$13.00
GOLDEN BROWN CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH OUR SPICY MANGO HABANERO SAUCE
Dr Pepper
Location

New Home TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
