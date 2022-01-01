Go
Toast

The Spot

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1513 Concord Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

whiting sandwich w/fries$5.00
Flounder$12.99
Mac$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Sports
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1513 Concord Ave

Monroe NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quincy's Family Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Home of the Big Fat Yeast Roll

The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franklin Court Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Main Street Bistro Inc.

No reviews yet

Italian-American cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston