The Spot on Mill Street
The hottest Spot in the coolest town. Enjoy great wine, high-end spirits, craft beers, and amazing freshly prepared foods. Our house was built in 1750 and has hosted many people throughout history. Most notably, George Washington. Sit indoors in front of the fireplace where Washington dried off after a tumble in the Occoquan River. Or sit outside and enjoy the ambiance of our historic little town of Occoquan,
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
406 Mill Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
