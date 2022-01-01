Go
The Spot on Mill Street

The hottest Spot in the coolest town. Enjoy great wine, high-end spirits, craft beers, and amazing freshly prepared foods. Our house was built in 1750 and has hosted many people throughout history. Most notably, George Washington. Sit indoors in front of the fireplace where Washington dried off after a tumble in the Occoquan River. Or sit outside and enjoy the ambiance of our historic little town of Occoquan,

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

406 Mill Street • $

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of meat, egg and cheese on a bagel.
Coffee to go
Rotating coffee of the day in 2 sizes, 12oz and 16oz.
Breakfast Platter with Bacon$24.00
A delicious Sunday breakfast or brunch. Your choice of regular or gluten-free pancakes, or pearl sugar waffles. Assorted fruits, chocolate chips, syrup, and whipped cream, 2 egg and cheese frittatas, bacon or sausage, and biscuits.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

406 Mill Street

Occoquan VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

