Go
Banner pic

The Spot on the Dock

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 King Street

Burlington, VT 05401

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$10.00
Choice of wheat or white bread griddled with cheddar cheese and served with chips & pickle
Iced Coffe$2.50
The Peahi$16.00
2 fish tacos topped with pico, cured cabbage and chipotle aioli on shredded nappa & romaine on flour tortillas served with VT Tortilla Company tortilla chips and salsa
Chili Lime Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated 5oz chicken breast topped with cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lime crema on a sesame challah bun served with chips & pickle
Lobster Roll$30.00
Grilled brioche bun packed with claw and knuckle meat dressed in lemon aioli
Coke$2.50
The Hamilton$16.00
Thinly sliced sirloin, peppers, onion, and american cheese on an 8’’ hoagie served with chips & pickle
Avocado Fries$13.00
Crispy breaded slices of avocado served with sweet chili aioli
Nachos$14.00
Vermont Tortilla Company tortillas, Queso cheese, scallion, pico, & lime crema
Calamari$16.00
Crispy and tender, served with sweety drop peppers, ponzu aioli & scallion
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 King Street, Burlington VT 05401

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

TOMGIRL

No reviews yet

Tomgirl is a place where we make colorful recipes, promote health and wellness in our community, spread knowledge and support one another's unlimited potential with healing rainbow foods. From season to season, we obsess over new and nourishing recipes to help you feel your best.
Located in the heart of Burlington, VT serving up breakfast and lunch offerings, superfood smoothies, raw juices, cleanses, and tasty treats!

ArtsRiot

No reviews yet

Destroy Apathy

Juniper at Hotel Vermont

No reviews yet

-

Vermont Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Happy Place Cafe
Open Daily 8am-3pm //
Vermont Comedy Club
Open Daily 6pm-Close

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Spot on the Dock

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston