The Spot on the Dock
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1 King Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1 King Street, Burlington VT 05401
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
TOMGIRL
Tomgirl is a place where we make colorful recipes, promote health and wellness in our community, spread knowledge and support one another's unlimited potential with healing rainbow foods. From season to season, we obsess over new and nourishing recipes to help you feel your best.
Located in the heart of Burlington, VT serving up breakfast and lunch offerings, superfood smoothies, raw juices, cleanses, and tasty treats!
ArtsRiot
Destroy Apathy
Vermont Comedy Club
Happy Place Cafe
Open Daily 8am-3pm //
Vermont Comedy Club
Open Daily 6pm-Close