Go
Toast

The Spread Greenwich

Come in and enjoy!

18 west putnam ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side - French Fries$5.00
Hand-cut home made french fries
See full menu

Location

18 west putnam ave

greenwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Taqueria ct

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SUPPER

No reviews yet

The night just got simple.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston