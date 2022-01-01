Go
Toast

The Spread Sono

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

127 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Salad$13.00
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi$19.00
wild mushrooms & gruyere | sage veloute
Corn Bread
Grilled Corn Off The Cob$8.50
cotija cheese | smoked paprika | lime aioli
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
feta | honey | sea salt
Wild Mushroom Spread Bread$13.50
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
Kobe Burger$18.00
Kobe beef | aged cheddar | lettuce | pickles | spicy aioli | fries
Veal Ricotta Gnocchi$22.00
braised veal | sage veloute
Tagliatelle Verde$22.00
beef Bolognese | whipped ricotta | basil | red pepper flakes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

127 Washington St

Norwalk CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Segundo Sono

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neaz Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! A new twist on TexMex cuisine

O'Neill's

No reviews yet

Friendly Irish restaurant serving Lunch & Dinner 7 days a week.

Bruxelles Brasserie

No reviews yet

Modern European Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston