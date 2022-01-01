Go
Toast

The Spring On Main

Casual dining restaurant featuring craft cocktails, American fare, unique charcuterie options and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Spring on Main is located in the heart of the entertainment district of Eureka Springs, Arkansas at 55 South Main St. 72632

55 B South Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
classic flat-top burger, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle, onion, house special sauce, on Martin’s Big Marty seeded bun, jar seasonal pickled vegetables
Waffle (1)$5.00
Belgian style waffle, served with side of whipped Maldon butter and warm maple syrup
Panko Avocado & Crab$14.00
panko fried, fresh avocado puree, crab ceviche, sweet habanero gastrique and petite cilantro
Classic Cheese Burger$15.00
classic flat-top burger, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle, onion, house special sauce, on Martin’s Big Marty seeded bun, jar seasonal pickled vegetables
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
-buttermilk fried chicken thigh, choice of bread, side of jammy bacon
NY Strip$35.00
Bacon (2)$4.00
smokey bacon slices
Kid Burger$7.00
well done burger, ketchup, bun, fries or fruit
Smoked Turkey & Fig Jam$13.00
oak smoked turkey breast, black mission fig jam, thick cut pepper bacon, pickled shallot & avocado, on Martin’s potato bread, jar seasonal pickled vegetables
Fries$3.00
See full menu

Location

55 B South Main St

Eureka Springs AR

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eureka Springs Coffee House

No reviews yet

Locally-owned, specialty Coffee Shop and Cafe located in the heart of downtown Eureka Springs. Now serving Onxy specialty coffee, daily baked goods, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, and salads,

Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar

No reviews yet

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge welcomes you to join us for flatbread pizzas, gourmet sandwiches, delicious salads, and tasty appetizers. We also have a diverse liquor, craft beer, and wine selection for you to quench your thirst after an adventure! Free live music and entertainment on our outdoor deck.
Explore. Sleep. Repeat.

Love Greens

No reviews yet

Salad & Juice Bar

T&A Legends Saloon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston