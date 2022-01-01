The Spring On Main
Casual dining restaurant featuring craft cocktails, American fare, unique charcuterie options and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Spring on Main is located in the heart of the entertainment district of Eureka Springs, Arkansas at 55 South Main St. 72632
55 B South Main St
Popular Items
Location
Eureka Springs AR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
