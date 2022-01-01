The SpringHouse
The SpringHouse is an authentic family farm and eatery built on a faith-based foundation. Our mission is to create a unique, wholesome experience through the enjoyment of hand-crafted food, friendly service, and generational memories … like coming home. Come visit us and let us share our farm with you!
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
1531 PA-136 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1531 PA-136
Washington PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Aging Room Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Wong's Wok
Come in and enjoy!
Grande Jr. Pizza Express
Traditional Brooklyn style pizza, Motor City Pizza, and so much more in a cozy & modern setting. Take out is our specialty. Order online and save time!
Grande Italian Restaurant
Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.