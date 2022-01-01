Go
Toast

The SpringHouse

The SpringHouse is an authentic family farm and eatery built on a faith-based foundation. Our mission is to create a unique, wholesome experience through the enjoyment of hand-crafted food, friendly service, and generational memories … like coming home. Come visit us and let us share our farm with you!

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

1531 PA-136 • $$

Avg 4.8 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham$85.00
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
Fresh Kolbassi$8.99
Uncooked. Priced per lb.
Smoked Kolbassi$8.99
Uncooked. Priced per lb.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham$40.00
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
Easter Take and Bake for 6 People$120.00
Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions):
Carving Ham - 5 Slices (Cut in Half)
Smoked Ham - 2.5lbs
Mustard Sauce - 4oz Cup
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size
Buttered Green Beans - Family Size
Ambrosia Salad - 1 Pint
Loaf of Braided Italian Bread
Family Size Hey Day Cake (Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream)
Sandwich Buns - Dozen$4.99
Pan Rolls$4.99
A dozen dinner rolls baked into a pull-apart circle.
Easter Take and Bake for 2 People$44.00
Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions) Portioned for 2 People:
Carving Ham - 2 Slices
Smoked Ham - 3/4lb.
Mustard Sauce - Condiment Cup
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - 7" Round
Buttered Green Beans - 7" Round
Ambrosia Salad - 1/2 Pint
Mini Loaf of Braided Italian Bread
1/2 Dozen Assorted Cookies
Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan$75.00
Approximately 4lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided.
Serves approximately 12-16 people.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham$125.00
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1531 PA-136

Washington PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aging Room Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wong's Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grande Jr. Pizza Express

No reviews yet

Traditional Brooklyn style pizza, Motor City Pizza, and so much more in a cozy & modern setting. Take out is our specialty. Order online and save time!

Grande Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston