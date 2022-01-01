Go
The Springs at the Broadwater

At the Broadwater we’ve used traditional Montana flavors in new and innovative ways to create our menu at The Spring’s Taproom and Grill. Come in and enjoy!

4920 W, US-12

Popular Items

Jalapenos$0.50
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Buffalo$0.50
Huckleberry BBQ$0.50
Kauai Chicken$13.50
Pineapple Jam, Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Onion Jam, & Avocado
Huckleberry Sauce$0.50
Cilantro-Lime Crema$0.50
Honey Creole$0.50
Mario's Parm$13.50
Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Basil
Cluck Norris$13.50
Honey Creole, Jalapenos, Ghost Jack Cheese, & Avocado
*Spicy*
Location

Helena MT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
