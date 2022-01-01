The Springs Tavern
Dan DeSmet, a former bartender, and his wife Charlene have taken over Wolfie's Tavern, a one time haunt of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning that closed in 2016. The couple has morphed this historic spot at 15 Fort Pond Blvd. into The Springs Tavern, which features seasonal American pub fare.
15 Fort Pond Blvd • $$
15 Fort Pond Blvd
East Hampton NY
