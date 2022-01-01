Go
Dan DeSmet, a former bartender, and his wife Charlene have taken over Wolfie's Tavern, a one time haunt of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning that closed in 2016. The couple has morphed this historic spot at 15 Fort Pond Blvd. into The Springs Tavern, which features seasonal American pub fare.

GRILL

15 Fort Pond Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with baby , arugula, our house basil-pesto mayo, shaved red onion and tomato on a fresh brioche roll
B: Colossal Red$38.00
Meatloaf$22.00
Butcher blend of ground beef, pork and veal mix, served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted garlic gravy, and seasonal vegetables ( butternut squash, kale, parsnips, carrots, onion )
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

15 Fort Pond Blvd

East Hampton NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
