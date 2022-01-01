The Spud Jr.

Go
The Skipper$10.00
Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Nacho Tine$10.00
Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with shredded cheese, beer cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, sport peppers, jalapenos, and onion. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Kids Burger$5.00
The River Queen$11.00
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
Level Seven$10.00
Havarti Cheese, pepperjack cheese, smoked gouda cheese, cream cheese, peanut butter, raspberry jelly, jalapeno, and bacon.
Poutine$9.00
Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, pulled pork, and gravy.
Fries$4.00
The Dunder$12.00
Havarti cheese, smoked gouda cheese, shaved prime rib, sauteed onion, and horseradish cream sauce.
The Backdoor$11.00
Beef patty, smoked gouda cheese, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, jalapeno, and bacon.
Liberty's Lane$12.00
Beef patty, american cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, lumberjack BBQ sauce. Topped with Red River Valley Fries.
302 Demers Ave

East Grand Forks MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
