The Square Peg - 51 Miller St
Open today 11:30 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
Location
51 Miller St, Warren RI 02885
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
No Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurant