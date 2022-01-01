Go
The Squealing Pig image
Bars & Lounges

The Squealing Pig

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

134 Smith Street

Boston, MA 02120

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pig Burger$15.00
Basil Pesto$15.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Steak Kebabs$17.00
Bottled Water$1.00
Sausage & Peppers$15.00
Smoked Salmon Avocado$15.00

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

134 Smith Street, Boston MA 02120

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ginger Exchange - Mission Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Puddingstone Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Solid Ground Cafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned Solid Ground Cafe offers respite and refueling to Mission Hill's bustling community. Coffee, espresso, all day breakfast, lunch.

The Squealing Pig

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston