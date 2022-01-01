Go
An Iconic Luxury Hotel in The Heart of Downtown San Antonio
Upon entering The St. Anthony Hotel, there is an immediate sense of place; a lavish and historic hotel rooted in the centuries-old legacy of San Antonio, a colonial outpost turned authentic American destination. Here, an opulent combination of atmosphere, inspiration and service has drawn politicos, princesses, and A-list celebrities for more than 100 years. This luxuriously eclectic mix of past and present continues to charm hotel guests today.

300 E Travis Street

Popular Items

Sage Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing 1lb$7.00
rustic toasted croutons tossed with sage, thyme, sage sausage, roasted chestnuts and turkey stock. Baked 'till crisp!
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Smokey Bacon Lardon, Malt Vinegar 1lb$7.00
Duck fat fried brussels tossed with bacon and malted vinegar
Confit Leg & Thigh$12.00
24 hour winter spice cured, confit in duck fat, bay leaf & garlic
Roasted Poblano Mac-N-Cheese 1lb$7.00
roasted chilies and elbow mac in a ooey gooey cheese sauce
Pull Apart Cheese Bread$6.00
sourdough bread stuffed and baked with garlic butter and Oaxaca cheese
6 Cornbread Muffins$7.00
jalapeno cheddar sweet cornbread nuffins
Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb$10.00
Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices
Green Bean Casserole$7.00
baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws
Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes$7.00
Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.
Giblet Gravy 1qt$7.00
Traditional gravy from the stock we make from the turkey carcass, no waste!
Location

300 E Travis Street

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
