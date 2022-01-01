Go
The Stable

Family Friendly Atmosphere Serving Quality Food Great Drinks & Exceptional Customer Service. Great Burgers & Wings

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

507 North Barron Street • $

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Bone in, hand breaded and tossed in sauce of your choice!
Pretzel Nuggets$7.49
6 delicious pretzel sticks, served with homemade beer cheese
BYO Sandwich$12.99
On a butter toasted bun, have it your way!
Quesadilla Chicken$9.99
The Clydesdale$12.99
Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, butter toasted bun
The Percheron$12.99
Signature haystacks, provolone cheese, chipotle ranch, butter toasted bun
Chicken Strip Dinner$15.99
3 strips, grilled or hand breaded and fried, with 2 sides
Saddle Up$12.99
Applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
Side Salad$3.99
Boneless Wings
Fresh never frozen boneless chicken, hand cut and breaded in house, tossed in a sauce of your choice!
TV

Location

507 North Barron Street

Eaton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
