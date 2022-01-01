The Stable
Family Friendly Atmosphere Serving Quality Food Great Drinks & Exceptional Customer Service. Great Burgers & Wings
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
507 North Barron Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
507 North Barron Street
Eaton OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
