Go
Toast

The Stables Bar - DT Mobile, AL

The Stables Bar

352 Saint Francis Street

No reviews yet

Location

352 Saint Francis Street

Mobile AL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crooked Crown - Mobile, AL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Test

POST

No reviews yet

POST is located in downtown Mobile specializing in crafted cocktails and wine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston