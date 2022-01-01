Go
The Stadium - Bar Harbor

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

No reviews yet

62 Main Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Herbivore Crepe$7.95
Roasted portobello, caramelized onion, spinach, garlic and fresh herbs
Steak & Bleu Wrap$10.95
Flank steak, caramelized onion, bleu cheese crumble béchamel, sundried tomato, and arugula on a roasted red pepper wrap
Iced Moose Tracks - 20oz$6.25
Double espresso mocha with chocolate, caramel & peanut butter
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.00
A best seller!
Nutella Banana Crepe$6.50
A warm house made crepe with Nutella and fresh banana
Cadillac Crepe$7.95
Banana, strawberries, Nutella drizzle, crushed peanuts and whipped cream
Iced Sand Beach - 20oz$6.25
Double espresso latte with spiced brown sugar & oat milk
12oz Light Roast$2.95
100% Arabica single origin Guatemala
(Kosher Certified!)
Ham & Cheese Crepe$7.25
A warm house made crepe with ham and cheese
Blueberry Jam Crepe$5.50
A warm house made crepe with Stadium's famous blueberry jam
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

62 Main Street, Bar Harbor ME 04609

