The Stand

Serving acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, smoothies & locally roasted coffee in the heart of the North Falmouth Village!

75 County Road

Location

75 County Road

North Falmouth MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Daily Brew

now open for in person ordering!

Courtyard Restaurant and Pub

We Appreciate your business! Come in and enjoy!

The Buffalo Jump

Located on Coonamessett Farm in Falmouth, Cape Cod, we are currently offering dinners for pick up and reheat on select Fridays and Saturdays in March between 10-4pm.

AutoCamp - Cape Cod

Enjoy the Adventure!

