The Stand
Serving acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, smoothies & locally roasted coffee in the heart of the North Falmouth Village!
75 County Road
Location
North Falmouth MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
