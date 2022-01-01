The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music
A modern take on classic American roadside food, drinks and music.
BBQ • STEAKS
196 S Montowese St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
196 S Montowese St
Branford CT
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Friki Tiki
Come in and enjoy!
Lenny's Indian Head Inn
Legendary Lobsters, Steaks and Seafood since 1968!
Nellie’s
Come in and enjoy!
Branford Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!