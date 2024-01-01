Go
  • Home
  • /
  • The Standard - 10 James Street North
Banner picView gallery

The Standard - 10 James Street North

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

10 James Street North

Hamilton, CN L8R 2J9

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

10 James Street North, Hamilton CN L8R 2J9

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

UnDefined - 33 King William Street
orange starNo Reviews
33 King William Street Hamilton, CN L8R 1A1
View restaurantnext
1457 Main Street West - Doughbox - Hamilton West
orange starNo Reviews
1457 Main Street West unit A Hamilton, CN L8S 1C9
View restaurantnext
Lettuce Love Cafe - Burlington - 399 John St
orange starNo Reviews
399 John St Burlington, CN L7R 2K3
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurantnext
East Tea Can - 3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1 Mississauga, CN L5L 2W1
View restaurantnext
MONASABA - 2273 Dundas St W
orange starNo Reviews
2273 Dundas St W Mississauga, CN L5K 2L8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Standard - 10 James Street North

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston