The Standard

434 Main Street

Covington Snow$5.00
Bourbon, Bailey's, steamed milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, vanilla and nutmeg
Prairie Vodka$4.00
Pitcher PBR$10.00
Buffalo Trace$7.00
Marge's Bourbon Slush$5.00
Bourbon, green tea, lemonade and orange juice
Kid's Hot Chocolate$2.00
Homemade hot chocolate
Adult version available with Bailey's
Bao Buns (2)$7.00
Bo Ssäm pork, hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, cilantro and yuzu aioli
Smoked Pork Ramen$10.00
Fresh pork and veggie broth with fresh ramen, pulled smoked pork, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and greens
Covington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
