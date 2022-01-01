Go
The Standard Restaurant

Legendary cuisine

PIZZA

1520 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)

Popular Items

BFAST DILLA$13.99
Classic Wings$13.99
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$20.99
SAUSAGE GRAVY$1.69
STEAK SALAD LRG$17.99
Side Chicken$3.99
VEGAN BURGER$16.99
FRENCH TOAST$10.99
SAUSAGE PARM SANDWHICH$9.99
CHAR GRILLED DIP$16.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1520 Broadway

Fort Myers FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
