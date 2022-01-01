The Standing Room Torrance
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3556 Torrance Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3556 Torrance Blvd
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sushi i-Naba
Come in and enjoy!
Scholb Premium Ales
Relax Enjoy Repeat!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Aliotta's Via Firenze
Come and enjoy!!!
Charming Italian fine dining enjoyed by business executive and romantics alike since 1999. Venetian plastered walls decorated with old world charm. Large selection of fine wines, prime steaks and seafood. If you don't see it on our menu we would be happy to make what You would like, simple ask. Salute Grazie! Chef Michael Aliotta.