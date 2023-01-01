The Star Bar - 227 Main Street
Open today 4:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
227 Main Street, Park City UT 84060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant