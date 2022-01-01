Go
The Star Portland

Come in and enjoy!

1309 NW Hoyt St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Deep Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
9" Deep All Star$26.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Side Ranch$0.50
12" Deep All Star$35.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Large Caesar$17.00
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing
Small Caesar$10.00
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing
9" Deep Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
One Side Parmesan Cheese
To reduce waste, please add this item if you would like us to include it in your order. Limit 2 per pizza.
16" Large Thin Build Your Own$24.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
Location

1309 NW Hoyt St

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
