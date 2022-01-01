The Star Portland
Come in and enjoy!
1309 NW Hoyt St
Popular Items
Location
1309 NW Hoyt St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Arden Restaurant
PNW Seasonal restaurant located in the Pearl district of Portland
If pickup and delivery is unavailable we are too busy to prepare new take out/delivery orders. Our apologies.
Fortune
A beautiful mid-century tropical inspired bar with food by Plant Based Papi and vibes curated by The Music Trust.
Cooperativa
Cooperativa is a Modern Italian Market offering a Caffe, Market, Paninoteca, Pastaria, Pizzeria and Bar.
SuperDeluxe
Come in and enjoy!