Go
Toast

The Starlight Theatre

Welcome to the Starlight Theatre!
Walk in the door to share a piece of Texas history. Pull up a chair and enjoy a delicious sampling of savory Texas Cuisine. Refresh with a famous Starlight Prickly Pearita from our well stocked bar. Be pampered by our attentive knowledgeable staff. Be entertained with talented live regional music every weekend........walk in a hungry customer, relax, enjoy, leave a sated friend.
Y'all come back soon!

631 Ivey Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

631 Ivey Drive

Terlingua TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Sierra Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

animal Restaurant

No reviews yet

animal Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston