Go
The Station image
Bars & Lounges

The Station

Open today 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

144 Reviews

$

201 East Main St. Carrboro

Carrboro, NC 27510

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

201 East Main St. Carrboro, Carrboro NC 27510

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Grata Cafe

No reviews yet

A quaint and inviting Cafe serving fresh made dishes with an Italian twist.

Vecino Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Vecino Brewing Co. Taproom & Kitchen offers and eclectic mix of our Chef's take on various pub classics. There is a little something for everyone!

The Station

orange star4.3 • 144 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston