Go
Toast

The Station

The Station is a fast casual Mexican restaurant using local farmers, authentic ingredients and techniques in a beautiful light and colorful setting.

840 S Waukegan Rd

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

FLOUR TACOS (3)$11.00
soft flour tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
BURRITO$12.00
large flour tortilla filled with brown basmati rice, moro beans, and your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
SIDE MORO BEANS$3.00
moro beans cooked with garlic, onion, ancho chile, olive oil. vegan
KIDS QUESADILLAS (2) under 12 only$7.00
2 small quesadillas with choice of filling, side rice and beans
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$7.00
homemade corn tortilla chips and guacamole made with avocado, onion, poblano peppers, lime juice and cilantro. cannot be ordered without these ingredients.
SALAD BOWL - GF$12.00
local organic greens, choice of 2 dressings, and your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
CRISPY TACOS (3) - GF$11.00
crispy corn tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
CORN TACOS (3) - GF$11.00
soft corn tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
BURRITO BOWL - GF$12.00
a bowl filled with brown basmati rice, moro beans, and your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
QUESADILLA$6.00
flour tortilla, toasted golden brown with chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo on the side
See full menu

Location

840 S Waukegan Rd

Lake Forest IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Everett Farms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yianni's Opa

No reviews yet

Yes…this is the Yianni’s Opa you remember and loved so much! Authentic Greek cuisine & cocktails crafted using only fresh, wholesome ingredients. Located in the heart of the Bannockburn Green Shopping Center

Eggspresso Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Eggspresso is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.

Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston