Go
Toast

Stillwater Cafe & Mercantile

A Little Corner of Paradise

8990 south 200 west ut 165 paradise 84328

No reviews yet

Location

8990 south 200 west ut 165 paradise 84328

Paradise UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MayMoes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Logan South

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Elements Restaurant

No reviews yet

Progressive. Upscale. Casual.
Innovation and style go hand in hand at elements from the menu to the decor. Our floor-to-ceiling windows view the lovely Logan River and Cache Valley's best patio for summer dining. During the winter season sitting by the fireplace is a favorite spot among many of our guests. Featuring a menu full of progressive classics and modern creations.

Kokonut Island Grill - Logan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston