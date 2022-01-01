Go
The Stilly Diner

We are a classic American Diner serving breakfast and lunch for takeout daily from 7-3. Give us a call when you get here and we can bring your food to your car.

223 N Olympic Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cobb Salad$13.99
lettuce, chicken breast, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, mushroom, avocado and blue cheese crumbles
California Hashbrown Plate - Hashbrowns topped wth bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, green onion & hollandaise with 2 eggs and toast or pancake$16.99
BLT$10.99
Matt's Loaded Hashbrown Plate$13.99
Hashbrowns with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, greenpeppers, mushrooms, and cheddar
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
The Pile - Country Potatoes with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar and sausage gravy. With 2 eggs and Toast$16.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.50
with lettuce and tomato
Bacon, Ham OR Sausage & Eggs$12.99
Breakfast Burrito - Ham, Sausage, onion, jalepeno, cheddar, gravy and hashbrowns rolled into a flour tortilla$9.99
Grilled Clubhouse$12.99
triple decker with ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

223 N Olympic Ave

Arlington WA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
