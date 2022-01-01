Go
The Stockpot

We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

215 E Plume St

Popular Items

Fattoush Salad (V)$10.50
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, radish, tomato, fresh herbs, za'atar, sumac, pita chips. citrus vinaigrette, tahini dressing on the side.
Pork Carnitas$12.50
Crispy pork, herb aioli, sunny side up egg, cilantro, salsa fresca
Southender$9.75
Rosemary biscuit, house pork sausage, pimento cheese, over easy egg, side of fresh fruit.
Toasty of the Day$5.00
red pepper. kale. quinoa
White Minestrone (V)
White Beans, Zucchini, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Kale, Tomato, Farro
Avo (V)$9.25
Smashed avocado, evoo, pickled peppers, tomato, lime, sea salt.
OG Fried Rice (GF)$12.50
Brown basmati rice, chicken breast, carrot, cabbage, red onion, kale, tamari-ginger sauce, 2 fried eggs, house kimchi (can be made vegan or vegetarian.)
Spicy Miso
Rosemary Biscuit$3.50
Chicken Noodle
Location

215 E Plume St

Norfolk VA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
