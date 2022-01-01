Go
The Stone Church

Come on in and enjoy live music, great food and an unforgettable community vibe.

5 Granite Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DG Veggie Burger$15.00
House made black bean burger with avocado spread, jalapeños, watermelon radishes and cheddar cheese.
Served with sweet potato fries.
NAKED FRIES$6.00
12 oz of the best hand cut fries this side of the Mississippi.
WONDERLAND BURGER$13.00
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and jalapeño cilantro aioli. Available with burger patty, black bean burger, grilled or fried chicken.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Tuscan bread with American cheese and fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz. burger with American cheese on mini brioche roll and side fries.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Breaded chicken strips with choice of sauces tossed or on the side. Fries available as side.
Buffalo soldier chicken dip$10.00
Shredded chicken with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and buffalo sauce topped with scallions. Served with house made tortilla chips.
Zion hill buddha bowl$14.00
Sautéed squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and black beans over spinach and white rice. Topped with red pepper aioli. Available with grill or fried chicken, tofu or salmon.
Tofu Bites$10.00
Fried tofu bites over small bed of mixed greens
Church Burger$12.00
Classic burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles.
Location

5 Granite Street

Newmarket NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
