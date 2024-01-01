Go
A map showing the location of The Stone Cone 2 - View gallery

The Stone Cone 2 -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

20 Main Street

Addison, NY 14801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

20 Main Street, Addison NY 14801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Jelly Beans
orange starNo Reviews
319 South Hamilton Street Painted Post, NY 14870
View restaurantnext
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2666 Corning Road Elmira, NY 14845
View restaurantnext
Jellystone Park PA Wilds - PA Wilds
orange starNo Reviews
130 Bucktail Rd Mansfield, PA 16933
View restaurantnext
Birds Eye Hollow Farm and Distillery - 8398 Co Road 96
orange starNo Reviews
8398 Co Road 96 Hammondsport, NY 14840
View restaurantnext
Good Brothers Pizza - 2121 Grand Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Grand Central Ave Horseheads, NY 14845
View restaurantnext
The Garage at RYE
orange starNo Reviews
357 Davis Street Elmira, NY 14901
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Addison

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Owego

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Stone Cone 2 -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston