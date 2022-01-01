Go
Toast

The Stone Fox

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

15 Hawley Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Vodka Pie$16.50
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced mozzarella, prosciutto, red onion, peas, arugula.
Savor This$14.00
Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Honey
Wings$13.50
10 wings, choice of sauce, blue cheese, celery.
Cheese Please$12.50
Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Garlic + Prosciutto$15.50
Roasted Garlic, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Onion, Arugula
Margherita$13.00
Crush Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic Oil
Chicken Artichoke$15.00
spinach artichoke spread, herb chicken, sundried tomato.
Buffalo Bird$15.00
Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Herb Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Buffalo
Pineapple Progress$14.00
Crushed Tomato, Pineapple, Prosciutto
Fried Cheese Curds$11.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 Hawley Street

Binghamton NY

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legacy Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Nomenal Vietnamese restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aqua

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston