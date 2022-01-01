Go
The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill

We specialize in good food, good drinks, and good craic! Our menu focuses on handmade Irish and English cuisine. We also have 30+ beers on tap, specialty craft cocktails, and house-made sangria available to pair with your meal.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

176 E Wooster St • $$

Avg 4.2 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

The John J. BBQ Burger$12.95
Locally sourced, triple grind, hand pattied half pound black Angus beef, topped with apple wood smoked bacon, our own beer battered onion ring, and house-made Jameson Whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Seasoned chicken breast grilled, sliced, and tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, and our creamy caesar dressing then rolled into a spinach wrap. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
Pub Pretzel$9.95
Two warm soft pretzels topped with our house blend of seasonings. Served with a side of beer cheese and our house-made Guinness mustard.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Crisp white meat chicken tenders. Served with a side of house-made Jameson whiskey BBQ sauce, ranch, or honey mustard dipping sauce.
Jiggs Dinner$8.95
Traditional Jiggs Dinner of house-made corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Served with a rosemary roll.
Bass Ale Fish & Chips$16.95
Flaky white cod hand-dipped in our Bass Ale beer batter, served golden brown with house kettle chips or pub fries and a side of fresh garden slaw & tartar sauce. Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.
Jameson BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Tender slow roasted pork, hand pulled in-house, then tossed in our own Jameson whiskey BBQ sauce on a toasted kaiser roll served with a side of garden slaw. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
Reuben Bites$8.95
Crispy, golden battered bites filled with slow cooked corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and spices. Served with a side of house-made thousand island dressing.
Stone Shepherd's Pie$15.95
The true comfort and tradition of Angus ground beef with hearty vegetables in a rich red wine sauce, topped with garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.
Classic Reuben$12.95
Tender Angus corned beef sliced fresh daily and piled high on traditional marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with our house-made kettle chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

176 E Wooster St

Bowling Green OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

