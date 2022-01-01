Go
The Stop

616 1st Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Arugula, Romaine ,Roasted tomatoes , Chargrilled Artichokes, Kalamata olives , Feta cheese, Shallots vinaigrette
Caesar Chicken Salad$16.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chocolate chip Cookie$2.50
Barbès$12.00
Lamb sausages ,medium spicy harissa aioli , served on a baguette
Melting Pot$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
Tim's Chips$2.00
Jalapeño, New York Cheddar, Sea Salt, or Backyard BBQ
Cubana$11.00
Roasted pork, caramelized onions, lettuce & jalapeno mayonnaise , served on bread
Parisien w/ Comté$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
Dolce Vita$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
Banh-Mi$9.00
Marinated Chicken, pickled vegetables ( carrot, daikon radish ) cucumber,jalapeno & cilantro aioli served on a Vietnamese baguette
Location

616 1st Ave

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
