The Strand
A small neighborhood restaurant with the purpose of becoming an everyday tradition in the larger fabric of Orlando.
807 North Mills Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
807 North Mills Avenue
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PLANTEES
100% Plant-based Burgers, Shakes & Fries.
Black Rooster Taqueria
Chef John Calloway’s modern take on Mexican cuisine is a culinary celebration of the country’s culture and history. Every dish is a twist on Latin flavor and made from the highest quality ingredients we can get our hands on.
Will's Pub/Li'l Indies
We love you!
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!