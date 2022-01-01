The Strand

Go
A small neighborhood restaurant with the purpose of becoming an everyday tradition in the larger fabric of Orlando.

807 North Mills Avenue • $$

Popular Items

Fried Fish$18.00
fresh catch of the day, fries, coleslaw
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, fried capers, pickled egg, housemade caesar dressing
*dressing contains raw egg*
Strand Burger$17.00
7 oz. grass-fed beef pattie, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted jalapeno, blue cheese dressing on brioche bun, fries
Buttermilk Chicken$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard on brioche bun, coleslaw
Crsipy Brussels & Apple$13.50
kale, sunflower seed, asiago, lemon-tahini dressing
*dressing contains raw egg
Strawberry Chiffon Pie$8.00
Almond, basil
OG Burger$15.50
American cheese, chopped onion, lettuce, pickles, fancy sauce, fries
Red Snapper$31.00
blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable
Snapper Cakes$8.00
comeback sauce
Steak Frites$22.00
chimi sauce, seasonal vegetable
807 North Mills Avenue

Orlando FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
