Go
Toast

The Strand Brewery

Come in and enjoy

GRILL

93415 county road 690 • $$

Avg 4 (934 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesecake$10.00
Smoked Wings 12 piece$17.95
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
IPA Battered Cheese Curds$13.95
Brisket Dip$14.00
Fish Tacos$14.95
Brussel sprouts$12.00
Smoked Wings 6 piece$13.95
Pretzel Bites$10.95
Strand Wings$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

93415 county road 690

Dowagiac MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidetrack Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Arclight Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Micro Brewery

Town Hall Pizza

No reviews yet

Town Hall Pizza is located in the historic downtown of Berrien Springs, Michigan. Formerly Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, established in 1969, Town Hall Pizza still uses the Macerata family recipes that originated in Dragoni, Italy. Known far and wide for amazing pizza, come try our sandwiches, pasta dishes, salads, gelato, desserts and more!

The Livery

No reviews yet

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston