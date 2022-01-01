Go
Toast

The Strand House

Please note per LA County Alcohol Laws, all alcoholic beverage purchases must have food which is considered a meal to be purchased in addition as well.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef's Board$36.00
artisan cheese & charcuterie (2+2) served with wood-fired rustic country white bread, fruit & nut bread, seasonal preserves, gherkins, TSH spiced nuts
Branzino$28.00
Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts$14.00
served with black garlic aioli
Yellowtail Crudo$26.00
avocado, tomato seed vinaigrette, Red Alaea sea salt, pickled red onion
Prime Burger$20.00
Branzino$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
7oz. Filet Of Beef$46.00
potato purée, wild mushrooms, pea tendrils, herbed truffle butter
Hand Cut Frites$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
Parker House Roll$8.00
whipped sweet cream butter, fleur de sel
Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts$15.00
served with garlic aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paradise Bowls Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.

SLAY Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

FRESH, AUTHENTIC, AND INNOVATIVE ITALIAN CUISINE FOR TAKE-OUT!

Rock'N Fish - MB

No reviews yet

Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.

Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston