The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

The Stuffed Olive is about the entire “Martini Experience.” From your favorite classic to new and exciting blends you’ve never seen before, you’re sure to a find a cocktail to love on our vast martini menu. Add a warm, comfortable atmosphere, great wines, beers, and top-shelf spirits, and The Stuffed Olive will become your favorite place to start, end, or spend your entire evening.

Our tapas menu offers appetizer-sized portions of globally influenced entrees, for a sampling and sharing dining experience. Pair tasty tapas with your favorite martini for happy hour, dinner, or a late night snack.

We welcome you to sit back, relax, enjoy great food, good conversation, and you’re favorite martini.



314 Main St.