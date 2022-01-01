Go
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

The Stuffed Olive is about the entire “Martini Experience.” From your favorite classic to new and exciting blends you’ve never seen before, you’re sure to a find a cocktail to love on our vast martini menu. Add a warm, comfortable atmosphere, great wines, beers, and top-shelf spirits, and The Stuffed Olive will become your favorite place to start, end, or spend your entire evening.
Our tapas menu offers appetizer-sized portions of globally influenced entrees, for a sampling and sharing dining experience. Pair tasty tapas with your favorite martini for happy hour, dinner, or a late night snack.
We welcome you to sit back, relax, enjoy great food, good conversation, and you’re favorite martini.

314 Main St.

Popular Items

SWEET MIRIN SALMON$12.00
A baked salmon fillet drizzled with our delicious house-made sweet mirin glaze. Garnished with thinly sliced green onions next to a bed of sticky rice.
ALMOST BETTER$10.00
CREAMY CRAB DIP$11.00
Crab, cream cheese, artichokes, shredded provolone, and garlic. Served with pita points.
KAMAKAZI TUNA$13.00
Fresh sashimi grade tuna lightly blackened to rare in our house seasonings and served with sticky rice, wasabi, and soy sauce.
JD SLIDERS (2)$12.00
All natural grass fed beef on an artisan brioche. Topped with whiskey sauce and caramelized onions.
CRAB RANGOONS (4)$8.00
Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.
JAMAICAN TEN SPEED TINI$10.00
SWEET & SPICY SICILIAN FL$12.00
Balsamic jam, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and green onion, in queso fresco and ghost pepper cheeses, along with our five cheese blend.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$9.00
Baked to order and served with pita points.
ALMOND JOY$10.00
Location

314 Main St.

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
