The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
The Stuffed Olive is about the entire “Martini Experience.” From your favorite classic to new and exciting blends you’ve never seen before, you’re sure to a find a cocktail to love on our vast martini menu. Add a warm, comfortable atmosphere, great wines, beers, and top-shelf spirits, and The Stuffed Olive will become your favorite place to start, end, or spend your entire evening.
Our tapas menu offers appetizer-sized portions of globally influenced entrees, for a sampling and sharing dining experience. Pair tasty tapas with your favorite martini for happy hour, dinner, or a late night snack.
We welcome you to sit back, relax, enjoy great food, good conversation, and you’re favorite martini.
314 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
314 Main St.
Cedar Falls IA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
George's Local
Come in and enjoy!
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
Located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls, David’s Taproom is looking forward to serving up great experiences for all ages!
Wilbo
Come in and enjoy!
Pump Haus Pub & Grill
Great food, service and atmosphere. Come enjoy one of our amazing burgers, wraps or salads and so much more. Great selection of beer on tap too!