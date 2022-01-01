Go
The Sudra

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

28 NE 28th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)

Popular Items

Cilantro-Garlic Chapati$3.00
Flat Brad
Pakora Plate (GF)$13.00
Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice
Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)$16.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
Broccoli Cauliflower Pakora (GF)$10.00
Pickled, Battered and Deep fried with Tamarind chutney and Coconut Yogurt
Potato Samosas (2) Chaat$9.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys
Kale Infused Dosa Plate (GF)$15.00
Kale Infused Dosa, Black Eyed Pea Korma, Potato Masala, Collards, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato Chutney
LG Kofta Bowl (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
LG Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)$15.00
Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in Onions in our Tikka Curry
SM Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)$8.00
OTA Tofu ‘Paneer,’ Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

28 NE 28th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
