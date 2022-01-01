Go
The Sudra

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

906 N. Fremont

Popular Items

Potato Samosa (1)$4.00
Kale Infused Dosa(GF)$3.00
Kale, Rice, Lentil Based Bread
Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Turmeric Roasted Brussels Sprouts (GF)$9.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed with hazelnuts (can not be left out) and lemon
Potato Samosas (2) Chaat$9.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys
LG Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)$15.00
Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in Onions in our Tikka Curry
Cilantro-Garlic Chapati$3.00
Flat Brad
Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)$15.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
SM Kofta Bowl (GF)$8.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)$13.00
Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Location

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
