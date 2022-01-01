Go
Toast

The Sudra

Plant-based Indian-inspired food located on Restaurant Row in Beaverton, Oregon!

4589 SW Watson AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Samosas (2) Chaat$10.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys
Roasted Cauliflower (GF)$10.00
Roasted cauliflower with sautéed onions and bell peppers, tossed in an Indo-Chinese sweet and spicy sauce
Chutneys$0.50
Pakora Plate (GF)$15.00
Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice
Pakora Appetizer (GF)$10.00
Pickled, Battered and Deep fried with Tamarind chutney and Coconut Yogurt
Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)$16.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
LG Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)$15.00
Soy Curls, Bell Peppers, and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Cilantro-Garlic Chapati$3.00
Flat Bread
LG Kofta Bowl (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
See full menu

Location

4589 SW Watson AVE

Beaverton OR

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big's Chicken - Beaverton

No reviews yet

At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0168

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Broadway Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston