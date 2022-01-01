Go
The Sudra

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

100 NW 10th Ave

Popular Items

SM Kofta Bowl (GF)$8.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)$16.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
LG Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)$15.00
OTA Tofu ‘Paneer,’ Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry
SM Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)$8.00
OTA Tofu ‘Paneer,’ Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry
LG Kofta Bowl (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Potato Samosas (2) Chaat$9.00
Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys
Kale Infused Dosa Plate (GF)$15.00
Kale Infused Dosa, Black Eyed Pea Korma, Potato Masala, Collards, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato Chutney
Pakora Plate (GF)$13.00
Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice
Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
