The Suite

Welcome to The Suite! We're a local sports bar with a diverse food and drink menu

CHICKEN WINGS

522 S hughes blvd

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion rings$3.00
10 Traditional$11.99
Choice of 2 Sauces.
Blue Cheese$0.25
Four Cheese mac$4.00
FBS Chicken Tenders + Fries$6.99
Fries$2.00
Crispy Fries
15 Traditional$14.99
Choice of 3 Sauces.
20 Traditional$18.99
Choice of 4 Sauces.
Side Salad$3.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions
Cheesesteak Sub$9.99
Chicken / Steak grilled with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers topped with melted American Cheese. Served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Online Ordering

Location

522 S hughes blvd

Elizabeth City NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
