Summit Grill

Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 NE 70th St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Steak "Street" Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
Gooey Butter Cake$8.95
Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Spinach and Baby Artichoke Dip$11.95
Four cheeses, Crispy tortillas
*Gluten Free upon request
Fried Chicken Salad$16.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
Spicy Buffalo Wings$10.95
Blue cheese or Ranch dressing
Kids Chkn Tenders$6.95
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.95
Chicken-Fried Chicken$22.95
Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley
Kids Salmon$8.95
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

501 NE 70th St.

Gladstone MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

