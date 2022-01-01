Go
Toast

The Surly Goat

27 craft beers on tap

7929 Santa Monica Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

13 - Pliny the Elder (32oz)$21.00
Imperial IPA • 8.0% ABV • Russian River • Windsor, CA
27 - Nitro Obsidian Stout (32oz)$15.00
Nitro Stout • 6.4% ABV • Deschutes • Bend, OR
3 - Two Lights (32oz)$26.00
Grape Ale • 6.7% ABV • Allagash • Portland, ME
7 - Parabajava (32oz)$42.00
Russian Imperial Stout • 14% ABV • Firestone Walker • Paso Robles, CA
6 - Apical Dominance (32oz)$23.00
India Pale Lager (IPL) • 6.3% ABV • Russian River • Windsor, CA
23 - CBS (2018) (32oz)$34.00
Imperial Stout • 11.6% ABV • Founders • Grand Rapid, MI
Pilsner Glass$5.00
16oz pilsner glass.
17 - Abyss Old World 2019 (32oz)$32.00
Imperial Porter • 9.9% ABV • Russian River • Windsor, CA
1 - La Cuesta (32oz)$22.00
Farmhouse Ale • 6.3% ABV • Firestone Walker • Paso Robles, CA
June Shine Kombucha$9.00
See full menu

Location

7929 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Genghis Cohen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baby Blues BBQ Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kung Pao Bistro

No reviews yet

West Hollywood's favourite Chinese restaurant since 2001

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tu Madre! Our food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. Our red velvet churros have been a sweet staple since we first started, as is our inauthentic and unconventional take on other classics.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston