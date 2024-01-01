THE SWEET CRUMBLE - 122 Saint Patrick Street
Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
122 Saint Patrick Street, Toronto CN M5T 2X8
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
11:59 - 70 Temperance St, Unit 1
No Reviews
70 Temperance St, Unit 1 Toronto, CN M5H 0B1
View restaurant
Paris Baguette - 003C-FR - Yonge & Sheppard
No Reviews
4841 Yonge Street Toronto, CN M2N 5X2
View restaurant